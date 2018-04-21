Health adviser’s appointment cancelled: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Health minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the appointment of his adviser AK Singhal has also been cancelled.

Jain said Singhal was looking after the financial aspects of projects in the Delhi health department. “Singhal is a financial expert and had been working with us for the last one-and-a-half years. He had retired as the additional chief adviser (cost) in the Union finance ministry,” the minister said.

This comes in the wake of nine advisers to the Delhi Cabinet being removed on the suggestion of the Union home ministry. The general administration department, in its order issued on Tuesday, had cancelled their appointments saying that the posts were “not sanctioned”.

Singhal’s order of termination of services was, however, issued by the health department on the same grounds. The minister said that with Singhal’s help, the government could improve various projects such as expansion of hospital beds and improving forensic labs.

Among the nine advisers whose appointment were cancelled were Amardeep Tiwari (media advisor to law minister), Arunoday Prakash (media advisor to deputy chief minister), Raghav Chaddha (advisor to finance minister) and Atishi Marlena (media advisor to deputy chief minister).

“No prior approval of the central government has been taken for creation of said posts on which these persons have been appointed on coterminus basis,” the order had stated.