Hotels, restro-bars told to sell beer stock nearing expiry to liquor vends

delhi Updated: Jul 13, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
The Delhi government has asked restro-bars, hotels and clubs in the city to sell their beer stock expiring on July 31 to liquor shops in the city, senior government officials said on Monday.

This is the third time since May that the government has allowed restro-bars, hotels and clubs to clear their stock of beer. While 864 liquor shops in the city are currently operational, around 800-odd restrobars, hotels and clubs, have stayed shut since March 25, when a nationwide lockdown was put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Hotels, clubs and restaurant licensees are required to prepare an inventory of all beer stock with barcode, which is then to be transferred to licenced vendors, the excise department said in an order issued last week. “Beer has a shorter shelf life and the order was issued to give some relief to the owners of these establishments,” said a senior excise official.

Vinod Giri, of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverages, said: “We welcome the decision of the Delhi government to allow bars to sell beer that is getting old. This is what we had recommended to the government in May this year. The hospitality sector is under great stress and this may help recover some investment stuck in stocks.”

