House of Ravi Shankar Prasad’s media advisor burgled in Delhi

A break-in was reported on Tuesday at the Rohini house of NN Kaul, the media advisor to Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Kaul said the break-in happened when he and his wife were away at their daughter’s place in Noida. Kaul alleged that after he reported the incident, the police were ‘callous and slow to respond’. He said his house is around 500 metres from Rohini south police station.

On Tuesday morning, Kaul got a call from one of his neighbours that the mesh on one of the windows had been removed.

“We rushed back and found the house ransacked. Our LED TVs, decorative items, my laptop and Rs 50,000 in cash was missing.Goods and valuables worth around Rs 6 lakh has gone missing,” Kaul said.

Kaul said when he called the police control room, one policeman showed up at the scene.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta did not respond to text messages and calls. A police officer probing the matter said that a case of theft was registered.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 03:35 IST