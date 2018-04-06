JNUSU members meet social justice minister over ‘violation’ of reservation policy

Members of JNUSU on Friday protested outside the social justice ministry against the alleged violation of the reservation policy in admissions by the varsity administration.

A JNUSU delegation later submitted a memorandum to Union social justice minister Thawar Chand Gehlot highlighting the issue.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the minister and apprised him of the issue,” JNUSU joint secretary Shubhanshu Singh said.

“He assured us of action. We also raised the issue of the death of a Dalit student at Mizoram University and submitted a memorandum in this regard,” he said.

Flagging alleged “tampering” of the reservation policy in admissions by the JNU administration, the university students’ union had two days ago petitioned the Lok Sabha seeking its intervention to restore the benefits awarded to students belonging to backward castes.