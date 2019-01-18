Khyala double murder: Alleged killer’s daughter claims he sexually abused her

Soon after a 43-year-old man was arrested for killing a couple and injuring their son in a west Delhi neighbourhood, his 20-year-old daughter accused him of sexually abusing her for the past three years, police said.

The daughter was a minor when she was sexually abused because of which the man has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west).

The man’s daughter and estranged wife made the revelation during questioning by the police. “The man’s daughter was afraid that he would kill her too. She was being violated for long, but had kept quiet because of his violent behaviour,” said the DCP.

The domestic violence allegedly inflicted by the man had reportedly forced his wife and two children to move away from him and live in another house.

According to eyewitnesses, the man’s wife and children had watched the double murder from their terrace and closely followed the man when he walked away from the crime scene with a knife in his hand.

“The accused killer doesn’t have a past criminal record, but was known as a quarrelsome person in his neighbourhood,” Bhardwaj added.

According to RP Upadhyay, special commissioner of police (law and order), the man’s family has told investigators that he was isolated by them ever since he had thrashed his mother with a leather belt sometime ago.

Local residents said the man regularly harassed the women in the neighbourhood. “He would frequently walk in front of women in his undergarments,” said Khusbhoo, the surviving daughter of the deceased couple.

The man, who was described by his tenants as having a “commanding and rude tone”, was an auto mechanic after he moved to Delhi 20 years ago. “Parmatma ko sab pata hai (The Lord knows everything),” the man said when asked by journalists about sexually abusing his daughter.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 11:32 IST