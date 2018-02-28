L-G, CS involved in conspiracy to destabilise Delhi government: AAP

Over a week after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged an assault by two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, the ruling party on Tuesday said the top bureaucrat along with the Lt Governor, Delhi Police and the IAS Association is “trying to destabilise” its government.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Chief Secretary didn’t call up police after the meeting where the alleged assault took place but straightaway went to the L-G’s house to plan a conspiracy.

He demanded that call details of Lt Governor Anil Baijal and the Chief Secretary should be examined.

Claiming that a senior Delhi police officer (North) has accepted in court that he attended that meeting at the L-G’s house, the AAP leader said: “No FIR, however, was registered in the night”.

“It was the next day around 1 p.m. that the FIR was registered, which was a tailormade police complaint by the Chief Secretary. We raised questions against it and a medico-legal report was prepared at 9 p.m.”

The Chief Secretary alleged that on February 19 night, he was beaten up by AAP legislators Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan in the presence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM’s residence, where the top bureaucrat had been called for an emergency meeting.

The party had earlier accepted that there was a heated argument with the Chief Secretary but denied physical assault.

“The incident is being used as an opportunity to destabilise the Delhi government,” said Bharadwaj.

He said clear evidence had emerged that the assault on AAP Minister Imran Hussain at Delhi secretariat was result of a conspiracy hatched at the L-G’s house.

“The IAS Association was given the task of provoking and instigating other employees unions to assault Ministers and other functionaries.

“Videotape proofs clearly show that our Ministers were beaten up at the Secretariat but there is no evidence about the involvement of the Chief Minister or other Ministers in the Chief Secretary assault case,” he added.

Party leader Dilip Pandey said the IAS Association wakes up only when the central government “chooses to use it as its puppets”.

“They can’t stop working just like that.”

Last week, the IAS Association decided to boycott all meetings with ministers in protest against the alleged attack on the Chief Secretary.

However, officers of the Delhi government made an exception for a cabinet meeting related to the Budget on Tuesday.