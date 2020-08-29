Man beaten to death in Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur

delhi

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 00:14 IST

A 40-year-old man, who was searching for his missing son in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur, was beaten to death on Thursday night allegedly by two men who were infuriated at being “persistently” asked if they knew of the boy’s whereabouts.

Police said the two men — Dheeraj Arora (29) and Rakesh Arora (31) — have been arrested and charged with murder. They both drive gramin-sewa vehicles and live in Pul Prahladpur area, officers said.

Southeast deputy commissioner of police RP Meena said a team from the Okhla Industrial Area station was patrolling the area on Thursday night when the incident came to light.

“The team was at Maa Anand Mai Marg when they saw a pregnant woman crying for help, with an injured man lying unconscious beside her. Our personnel took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Meena said.

Police said the woman, Pappi Devi, and her husband, Krishan Kumar Meena, hail from Jaipur. They were searching for their seven-year-old son, who they said had gone missing a few minutes ago, in the area.

“She said that when her husband asked the men about his son, they got irritated and assaulted him, and hit him on the head with a metal rod,” Meena said.

Multiple teams were deployed to nab the murder suspects and find the couple’s missing son, he said. The boy was located a few hours later, and reunited with his mother.

“A raid was carried out after we received a tip-off that one of the two drivers sleeps in mini-trucks nearby, which led to Rakesh Arora’s arrest,” the officer said.

The officer said Rakesh confessed to have attacked the man and also revealed the whereabouts of his brother Dheeraj, who was then arrested from the area.

“The brothers said they were both drinking alcohol in their tempo when Meena asked about his missing son. They said they got irritated because Meena was repeatedly asking about his child. Dheeraj caught hold of him and Rakesh hit his head with a metal rod. When his wife started shouting for help, both of them fled,” Meena said.

Police said they have recovered the rod used in the crime.

The two arrested men do not have any previous criminal involvement, Meena said.