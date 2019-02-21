 Man jumps on tracks of Delhi Metro, services disrupted
Man jumps on tracks of Delhi Metro, services disrupted

A commuter on Thursday morning jumped on the tracks of the Red Line, leading to disruption of services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations, officials said.

“The injured person was taken off the track and sent to the nearest hospital. We don’t know about his condition as of now,” a DMRC official said.

Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were briefly disrupted due to the incident.

“Normal services have been restored,” he said, adding that police are investigating the case. Further details are awaited.

