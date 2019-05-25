Masked men chase, shoot at man in Jahangirpuri

A group of five-six masked men armed with firearms gave chase to a man and opened fire at his house in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, injuring him seriously and creating panic among his family members and locals on Thursday night, police said.

According to police, the crime was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the man’s house and that the attack was due to fallout between two groups of people over a previous case in which the victim’s brother is a key witness.

The man, identified by his first name Naresh, sustained two bullet wounds and was admitted to a private hospital, where he underwent a surgery Friday.

During the course of the surgery, police said, doctors took out a bullet that was stuck between his jaw and neck. His is out of danger, police said.

“We have registered a case of attempt to murder and have identified the attackers. Raids are being conducted to nab them. The exact motive behind the attack would be clear once we question the attackers,” said Bhisham Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

Police said Naresh lives with his family at I-block in Jahangirpuri and works as a delivery boy with a private firm in Rani Bagh. On Thursday around 9.30 pm, the police control room received a call pertaining to firing at a house in Jahangirpuri’s I-block.

A police team reached the spot and found Naresh lying unconscious. They rushed him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where doctors told them that he had sustained two bullets injuries. Naresh’s family members then shifted him to a private hospital.

The investigating team found three-four bullet shells and two bullet marks on the main door of Naresh’s house. The CCTV footage purportedly showed that at 9.22 pm, Naresh’s wife is sitting outside the house with her two children. A few seconds later, Naresh is seen being chased by five-six masked men, who were brandishing firearms. Seeing the assailants, some locals rushed inside their homes.

“The assailants opened fire at Naresh as he tried to lock himself inside. Two bullets hit him while his wife and children had a narrow escape. The firing lasted for around 20 seconds after which the attackers fled,” said an officer.

Naresh’s family members told police his family had enmity with a local criminal for the last one year over a kidnapping and assault case in which Naresh’s brother, Mukesh, is a witness.

“Naresh’s family members were being pressured to ask Mukesh to withdraw himself as the witness in the case. However, Mukesh was reluctant. We believe that the attack on Narseh was the result of Naresh’s refusal,” the officer said.

