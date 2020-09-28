e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Minto Road to get own drain system

Minto Road to get own drain system

PWD has floated tender for independent drainage at Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and its catchment area covering 1 km of Minto Road and 2 km of DDU Marg

delhi Updated: Sep 28, 2020 06:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Minto Bridge underpass sinks almost every time the city is hit by a spell of heavy rain.
The Minto Bridge underpass sinks almost every time the city is hit by a spell of heavy rain.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government has planned to hire a consultant to develop an independent drainage system at the Minto Bridge underpass, which sinks almost every time the city is battered by a spell of heavy rainfall during monsoons. This year, the waterlogging under the bridge ended up claiming the life of a 56-year-old, whose van got stuck in the flooded underpass in July.

The public works department (PWD) of the government floated a tender on September 21 looking for consultancy services “for developing an independent drainage” and “assessing the existing drainage system” of Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and its catchment area covering 1 km of Minto Road and 2 km of DDU Marg, said the tender document, which HT has seen.

It further said the consultant would also be required to prepare a feasibility plan and detailed project report within four months and execute the project in eight months.

The current drainage system in the area was constructed during the British-era. It doubles up as a sewage and stormwater drain, and leads directly to the Yamuna, unlike most parts of Delhi that have separate sewage water and rainwater drains. While the sewage is to flow to a treatment plant before being discharged into the river, the rainwater drains or stormwater drains go to the river directly, said a senior official at the PWD.

He further said, over years, the volume of sewage has increased. Hence, with slight rainfall, drains in the Minto Bridge area witness an overflow that leads to clogging.

The Minto bridge underpass lies at the key traffic junction of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and Swami Vivekananda Marg (formerly Minto Road) and leads to Connaught Place on one side and New Delhi station, Old Delhi and Daryaganj on the other. In July 2018, when two DTC buses were submerged in the flooded underpass and 10 people had to be rescued, the Delhi High Court had directed all agencies concerned to coordinate efforts and prepare a plan to prevent such instances in the future. A concrete solution to the problem, however, is yet to be found.Every monsoon, the government deploys high-power pumps in the area to clear water.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million
Farmers to intensify stir; Punjab CM to stage sit-in protest today
Farmers to intensify stir; Punjab CM to stage sit-in protest today
Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge
Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
Unused rural funds hint migrants may be back at work in cities
Unused rural funds hint migrants may be back at work in cities
BJP may be able to offset the impact of Akali exit
BJP may be able to offset the impact of Akali exit
India Inc explores options to acquire companies abroad
India Inc explores options to acquire companies abroad
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In