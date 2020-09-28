Minto Road to get own drain system

delhi

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 06:13 IST

The Delhi government has planned to hire a consultant to develop an independent drainage system at the Minto Bridge underpass, which sinks almost every time the city is battered by a spell of heavy rainfall during monsoons. This year, the waterlogging under the bridge ended up claiming the life of a 56-year-old, whose van got stuck in the flooded underpass in July.

The public works department (PWD) of the government floated a tender on September 21 looking for consultancy services “for developing an independent drainage” and “assessing the existing drainage system” of Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and its catchment area covering 1 km of Minto Road and 2 km of DDU Marg, said the tender document, which HT has seen.

It further said the consultant would also be required to prepare a feasibility plan and detailed project report within four months and execute the project in eight months.

The current drainage system in the area was constructed during the British-era. It doubles up as a sewage and stormwater drain, and leads directly to the Yamuna, unlike most parts of Delhi that have separate sewage water and rainwater drains. While the sewage is to flow to a treatment plant before being discharged into the river, the rainwater drains or stormwater drains go to the river directly, said a senior official at the PWD.

He further said, over years, the volume of sewage has increased. Hence, with slight rainfall, drains in the Minto Bridge area witness an overflow that leads to clogging.

The Minto bridge underpass lies at the key traffic junction of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and Swami Vivekananda Marg (formerly Minto Road) and leads to Connaught Place on one side and New Delhi station, Old Delhi and Daryaganj on the other. In July 2018, when two DTC buses were submerged in the flooded underpass and 10 people had to be rescued, the Delhi High Court had directed all agencies concerned to coordinate efforts and prepare a plan to prevent such instances in the future. A concrete solution to the problem, however, is yet to be found.Every monsoon, the government deploys high-power pumps in the area to clear water.