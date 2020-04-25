No ban on Azaan, but must adhere to lockdown norms, say Baijal, Sisodia

delhi

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 02:08 IST

With Ramzan starting Saturday, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and the police on Friday said there is no ban on Azaan (a call to prayer) from mosques in the city.

This comes a day after a video of two Delhi Police constables purportedly warning the caretaker of a mosque in Rohini did the rounds on social media. In the video, the constables can be heard telling the caretaker and a local resident that “Azaan ke liye bhi mana kar diya hai LG saab ne (The Lieutenant Governor has banned Azaan as well)”.

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, in a tweet on Friday, said Ramzan should be observed while following the lockdown norms, and made a reference to Delhi Police instructions for the same.

About an hour before Baijal’s statement, the Delhi Police had tweeted: “Azaan may be carried out in accordance with NGT [National Green Tribunal] guidelines,” along with other rules.

By the evening, though, the L-G tweeted that disciplinary action had been initiated against the erring police personnel.

“Disciplinary action is being taken against the erring police officials. Appeal to observe the holy month of Ramzan as per the advisory given below to stay safe and follow lockdown in your, and public interest. Stay home, stay safe,” he added.

Sisodia tweeted, “There is no restriction on Azaan. In a lockdown, there is a complete ban on the gathering of people for prayers in mosques or for worship etc. at any religious place.”

According to deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra, the constables in the video were confused between the meaning of “Azaan” and “Namaaz”.

“We have removed the two policemen from the beat. There is no ban on Azaan. However, the gathering of people in any religious establishment for prayers is banned to maintain social distancing,” Mishra said.