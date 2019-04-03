North corporation’s house tax revenue up 20%, east down

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has recorded a 20% rise in its property tax collection this financial year.

Senior officials said the civic body earned Rs. 666.18 crore in 2018-19 compared to Rs. 555.18 crore in the financial year 2017-18. Assessments were closed on Sunday, March 31.

The civic body has jurisdiction over about 43% of Delhi’s total geographical area with a population of about 62 lakh. It comprises six zones — Sadar-Paharganj, Karol Bagh, Rohini, Keshavpuram, Narela and Civil Lines.

‘Property tax’ or ‘House Tax’ is the biggest source of revenue for the municipalities of Delhi followed by advertising, parking and toll tax earnings.

According to the revised budget estimate presented by former commissioner of the north corporation, Madhup Vyas, in December 2018, the municipality’s total estimated earnings for the financial year 2018-19 were about Rs6132.56 crore.

Of this, the property tax alone amounted to 10.8%.

Additional commissioner of the north corporation, BM Mishra, said this was a result of their ambitious door-to-door survey to provide a ‘Unique Property Identification Card’ (UPIC) to each land owner since 2014.

“We have about 11 lakh properties in our jurisdiction. Of these, 4.46 lakh property holders paid us house tax this year, up from 4.04 lakh last year. We brought 41,662 more taxpayers in the tax net,” Mishra said.

Coercive action was also taken. About 944 properties and 1,902 bank accounts were attached for non-payment of property tax dues.

“Another important segment, transfer duty (tax levied when a property changes hands), fetched us Rs. 508.70 crore up to December 2018, a marked increase from Rs. 391.68 crore earned till December 2017,” an official said.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), which governs a large part of the trans-Yamuna area, registered a decline of 18% in its property tax income.

As opposed to Rs. 271 crore it earned in 2017-18, the amount has come down to Rs. 220 crore this year (2018-19). “The major reason is that a lot of government institutions have not cleared their long-pending property dues to us. Many cases are caught up in litigation,” an official said.

Corresponding figures for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) were still awaited.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 05:14 IST