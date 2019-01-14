North Delhi civic body sets 15-day deadline to solve water stagnation issue at Mundka underpass

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has set a 15-day deadline to find a solution to resolve the issue of water accumulating at Mundka underpass, making it inaccessible for commuters.Last week, standing committee chairperson Veena Virmani along with the commissioner Varsha Joshi visited the site and expressed dissatisfaction over the water seepage and poor condition of the road at Mundka underpass.

“The underpass was made operational in 2013 but no arrangements were made to mitigate problem of water accumulation. Since it is a low lying area, drain or rain water easily collects here. Some residents have even complained about seepage of underground water at the site. As a result, people have to wade through flooded roads even when it is not raining,” said area councillor Jayendra Dabas.

Dabas had raised the matter in house meetings in past and after that the mayor gave instruction to construct a store room and install a pump to suck out flooded water from underpass.

“But even after that nothing happened. We didn’t want this situation to persist and that’s why raised the matter with officials and new commissioner again. We hope to see some improvement in condition of area,” said Dabas.

To ease traffic on main road in west Delhi, MCD had constructed an underpass between Mundka and Rani Khera in 2013. But since then, people have been facing problem in commuting on this stretch.

“Delhi Government plans to construct three cluster depots at Mudka with a capacity to park 440 buses. These buses will be using the same underpass to reach their destination. To ensure zero chaos on this stretch in future, it would be better of North Corporation fix the problems on time,” said Dabas.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 13:42 IST