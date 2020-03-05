North-east Delhi riot-hit children get help to overcome trauma

delhi

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:47 IST

Asif, 9, is unable to sleep well. He wakes up in the middle of the night, jolted by the dark memories of seeing a cylinder bursting into flames, as rioters threw packets of petrol on his neighbour’s house in Shiv Vihar. His eyes well up each time he talks about it but he doesn’t let his tears roll down.

He was among the many children being counselled for showing symptoms of anxiety and withdrawal at the relief camp set up in Mustafabad for victims of the riots that ravaged parts of north-east Delhi.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has organised a reading camp, where these children are being given counselling sessions to overcome mental trauma. The camp has around 1,000 people, of which around 200 are children.

“There are many children here, particularly in the age group of 7-13 years, who have been deeply affected by the violence. It is difficult to erase these memories as soon but constructive exercises can make them feel better. For instance, we have given them drawing books to unwind. Many children drew the Indian flag or sceneries. But there are some who have been drawing what they saw, such as a fire-lit bottle or a cylinder being burst. We are helping them open up by talking and feel comfortable,” said Shruti Sharma, a counsellor.

A number of these children have symptoms of typical post-traumatic stress disorder such as lack of appetite, sleep issues, social withdrawal and flashback. In many cases, they feel like crying but don’t let tears out, she said.

“A 13-year-old boy who had been keeping silent for days opened up to tell that he along with his father were going to the mosque to offer namaz when a mob confronted them. His father was attacked and warned. He has not been able to forget it. We are applying basic talk therapy to remove the fear and make sure such kids are not left alone at any time,” she added.

While the children were given bags, drawing books and some stationary on Thursday, many asked for storybooks. Others missed going to school and meeting their friends.

Saadat, 11, said it was his English exam today, but none of his siblings or neighbours has been able to go to school. “I had prepared for the exam, but now I fear forgetting all that I had revised. I haven’t met my friends for so many days,” he said, as he drew a lion on a sheet.

Dr Ankit Dutt, another counsellor at the camp, said they have been trying to engage the children in activities and some physical exercises in the morning to boost their energy, as they have not had their normal routine for days. “Many children have symptoms of depression and they keep recalling how they had to run with their parents, as the mob took to the streets. There are a few who just keep crying. It is important for them to feel protected to forget the fear, which is what we try to do through the exercises,” said Dutt.

However, it is different for teenagers, who have got some fixed ideas about the violence, said Dutt. The team is organising a youth empowerment programme for this age group starting Friday where they will be given counselling to help shift their focus back to academics and career-building.