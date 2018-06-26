 Packet containing live rounds of ammunition found in Lutyens’ Delhi | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Packet containing live rounds of ammunition found in Lutyens’ Delhi

delhi Updated: Jun 26, 2018 15:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
Live ammunition.(Reuters Representative Photo)

A packet with 30 live rounds was found this morning by a passerby in Lutyens’ Delhi, following which police were informed, a senior police officer said.

According to deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma, a packet containing 30 live rounds of .32 bore was found by a passerby on Imtiaz Khan Road at 9 am.

He informed the police and the live rounds were seized.

The officer said it was suspected that they fell from someone’s pocket and added that the ammunition was of Indian Ordnance Factories.

Further probe is underway, the officer said.

