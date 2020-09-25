Partially clothed body of woman found stuffed in bed box in Delhi’s Chhawla

delhi

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 22:51 IST

The semi-naked body of a 26-year-old woman, an employee of a multinational company in Gurugram, was found stuffed in a bed box at a house in Chhawla on Friday morning.

Police said the house where the body was found is rented out to a 27-year-old man from Jind, Haryana, who is currently on the run. A search is on for the man, who is the prime suspect in the case, senior officers said.The possibility of the woman being sexual assaulted before the murder has not been ruled out and, hence, her identity has been withheld, police said.

Police said the woman hailed from Jharkhand and worked in Gurugram. The murder came to fore on Friday morning when neighbours noticed a foul smell from the house and reported the matter to the police around 9.30am. A police team arrived at the house, broke open the main door and found the semi-decomposed body stuffed inside a bed box in one of the rooms.

“A crime and forensics team was called to the spot. It seems that she was killed two days ago. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the house was rented to a 27-year-old man, who also works with a private company in Gurugram. When we tried to reach out to the man, he couldn’t be located. It looks like he is on the run and he is our prime suspect as of now,” an officer, who wished not to be named, said.

Police said the woman’s family has been informed and her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Clothes on the upper part of the body were missing. The autopsy report will be able to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted before being killed. Since the body was decomposed, no visible injury mark could be spotted on the body, police said.

Locals and neighbours told police that the woman used to often visit the man who lived there. “It was, however, not clear if they were friends or relatives. The woman also lived nearby at a rented accommodation. Her family members have been contacted to find out more details,” the officer quoted above said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said multiple teams have been formed to track the man. “Call detail records of the woman are being checked to see whom was she in contact with until two days ago. A case of murder has been registered and raids are on to nab the suspect,” Meena said.