Parts of Delhi-NCR wake up to light rain

Parts of Delhi-NCR wake up to light rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday predicted that the region would experience gusty winds and lightning.

delhi Updated: Apr 26, 2020 07:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Light rain in New Delhi’s Janpath area.
Light rain in New Delhi’s Janpath area. (ANI Photo)
         

Several parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) received light rain showers early Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday predicted that the region would experience gusty winds and lightning.

Light rain due to moisture influx from the Arabian sea and low-level easterly winds remain likely in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana till Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Rain is predicted in the region till Tuesday and dry weather forecast after that.

top news
