Home / Delhi News / PM leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

PM leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

The Prime Minister's Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta.

delhi Updated: Aug 05, 2020 10:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
PM Modi set to board plane to Ayodhya.
PM Modi set to board plane to Ayodhya. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning left for Ayodhya where he will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta.

“PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya,” the PMO tweeted.

A helicopter would fly him to Ayodhya from Lucknow.   Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in ‘pooja’ and ‘darshan’ at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday. From Hanumangarhi, the prime minister will travel to ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi’ where he will take part in pooja and darshan of ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’. He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Modi will subsequently perform ‘bhoomi poojan’, the statement said.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.

