Police spokesperson DCP Madhur Verma shifted to Arunachal Pradesh

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma, who was also the spokesperson of the Delhi Police, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, an official order of the Union home ministry said.

His transfer order was issued on Thursday and it said that he shall “stands relieved” with effect from Thursday itself to join his new posting. In a similar order issued by the home ministry, Verma’s wife, Niharika Rai, a 2005-batch IAS officer, has also been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Mittal who is presently posted as the additional spokesperson will discharge duties of the spokesperson till further orders.

Similarly, additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) has been given the district’s charge until the name of new DCP is announced, an officer from Delhi Police headquarters said.

A 2005 batch IPS officer, Verma has served as the deputy commissioner of police (North district) as well as in the Crime Branch. Verma was involved in solving the sensational 2014 case in which a woman, working with a Gurugram firm, was allegedly raped by an Uber cab driver.

Verma was also involved in investigating the case in which AIDMK leader TTV Dhinakaran was arrested for allegedly conspiring with middlemen Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others to bribe unidentified Election Commission officials to get the two leaves symbol for Sasikala-led AIADMK faction.

He has also been the face of Delhi Police on Twitter and is one of the few officers who is active on the microblogging platform and responded to grievances. During Verma’s tenure as DCP (North), the Delhi Police had moved an application urging the Juvenile Justice Board to treat a 17-year-old, accused of running over a 32-year-old marketing executive while driving his father’s Mercedes, like an adult under the new provisions of the law.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 04:04 IST