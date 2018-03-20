Police summon JNU professor accused of sexual misconduct

Delhi Police have registered eight FIRs against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Atul Johri of alleged sexual misconduct, it was announced on Tuesday.

“A notice has been issued to the Professor to cooperate in the police investigation. He had failed to appear on Monday. We have summoned him today (Tuesday),” a senior police officer said.

“We have recorded the statements of the complainants. A few more female students have approached the police and levelled similar allegations against Johri. It is being examined. Legal action will be initiated. The investigation is being closely monitored by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj,” Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Chaudhary said.

The students have accused the police of shielding Johri from arrest.

“We are protesting at the Vasant Kunj police station demanding action against Professor Johri. There are cognisable and non-bailable offences against him, but he has not been arrested yet because the Delhi Police is shielding him,” protesting student Priyanka Gupta told IANS.