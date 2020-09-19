Postal department official found dead inside his car in Delhi’s Dishad Garden

delhi

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 14:01 IST

A 50-year-old postal assistant allegedly shot himself dead inside his car near his home in East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment for some illness at private hospital, police said.

“His family members have not suspected any foul play. The necessary legal action is being taken,” deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said. He added a preliminary probe did not suggest any foul play.

“A country made pistol was lying on his chest and there was a gunshot injury on right side of his head. No suicide note was recovered from the spot,” said Sharma. He added the body has been sent for autopsy.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918