Prashant Kishor takes dig at Shah for comment on Shaheen Bagh

delhi

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:50 IST

A day after Union home minister Amit Shah told a public gathering in Delhi to press the buttons of voting machines with “anger” against the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Prashant Kishor, who is vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) ally Janata Dal United, took a dig on him.

“EVM (electronic voting machine) buttons will be pressed with just love in Delhi on February 8. It should be a mild current, though, so brotherhood and friendship is not endangered,” tweeted Kishor, whose poll campaign agency I-PAC has teamed up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the ongoing campaign in the run up to the February 8 polls.

During a rally in northeast Delhi’s Babarpur assembly segment on Sunday, Shah had said, “When you press the button (on the voting machine) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh … Your vote to the BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh.”

