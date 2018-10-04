Release of Jessica Lal, Priyadarshi Mattoo, tandoor murderers’ rejected by Delhi govt

The Delhi government Thursday rejected release of Manu Sharma, the killer of Jessica Lal, Santosh Singh, who murdered Priyadarshini Mattoo and Sushil Sharma, convicted in the tandoor murder case.

The Sentence Review Board, chaired by Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain, met to decide the fate of more than a hundred, prisoners including these three. It rejected 86 cases and recommended the release of 22 convicts

The names of Manu Sharma and Sushil Sharma were presented to the SRB in its last meeting on June 24, when the board deferred a decision for the next hearing.

The SRB also comprises director general (prisons) Ajay Kashyap, home secretary Manoj Parida, a Delhi police officer of the rank of joint commissioner, a district judge, law secretary Anoop K Mendirata, and a government-appointed probation officer.

