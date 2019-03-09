Schools allotted to kids under disability quota in Delhi don’t have special educators: Parents

A section of parents seeking enrolment of their children at entry-level classes in private schools under the disability quota say the institutes they have been allotted are not equipped to cater to the special needs of their children.

According to some parents, they were left surprised after the Delhi government’s directorate of education (DoE) released the second list of candidates under the children with disability category (CWDC) on Thursday.

“My son, who is mildly autistic, has been allotted a nursery seat at a school in Naraina in the list issued on Thursday. The school said they do not have any special educator. It only has some counsellors. How can I send my kid to that school? We contacted the district education officer on Friday. We are yet to hear from them,” said a parent who wished not be named.

Another parent in Mayur Vihar pocket 3 said her 6-year-old daughter, who is partially hearing impaired, has been allotted a school with no special educator.

“We had applied in 7 schools but we could not get through in the first list. We were allotted one school on Thursday but it has no special educator,” she said.

Hindustan Times had last month reported that only 53 students got admission against 1,322 seats reserved for disabled children in entry-level classes – nursery, kindergarten (KG) and class 1 -- in private schools in 2018-19. The DoE had said the applicants did not turn up for admissions even after four rounds.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, says 3% of the 25% seats for economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups are reserved for children with disabilities at entry-level classes in private schools.

Deputy director of education (DDE) Yogesh Pratap said DoE is making sure all schools have at least one special educator. “We will take action against schools discouraging parents to enrol their children under CWDC citing the absence of special educators. As per norms, all schools should have special educators,” he said.

Sumit Vohra, who runs an admission portal, said they received many such complaints on their portal on Thursday. “If there are so many schools offering seats in entry-level classes then why was the child allotted just one?”

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 05:10 IST