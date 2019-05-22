Security deployed near dead policeman’s house

Security outside the house of the Delhi Police sub inspector Raj Kumar, who died after being allegedly assaulted by a man in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, on Sunday night, was stepped up after his family members alleged that they have received threats.

Kumar was allegedly thrashed for fighting bootlegging in Vivek Vihar’s Kasturba Nagar by an alleged criminalVijay Bhuri who has 21 cases against him, police said. Bhuri has been arrested.

Kumar’s younger daughter, Vaishali said they have been receiving threats from Bhuri’s friends. She said on Tuesday night some policemen were deployed near their house after she approached Vihar police station on Monday night.

DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said, “We have deployed staff at a police post close to Kumar’s house.”

First Published: May 22, 2019 04:03 IST