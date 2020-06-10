Man who pointed gun at cop part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet

delhi

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 10:37 IST

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed three charge sheets in connection with the violence in February which singed the North-East district.

The police have named Shahrukh Pathan, the man whose video of pointing a pistol at a policeman during the riots had gone viral on the Internet, in two cases. Pathan has been charged with rioting and under relevant sections for pointing a gun at head constable Deepak Dahiya during the riots on February 24.

Both the incidents had taken place at the Jafarabad-Maujpur Chowk, but separate cases were registered and Pathan was booked and arrested.

Pathan was arrested from Uttar Pradesh in March. He is a resident of Karawal Nagar in North-East Delhi.

The police have said in the charge sheet that on February 24 around 11 am, two groups - one supporting and the other opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen (NRC) - clashed at Maujpur Chowk.

“...incidents of stone-pelting, brick batting, arson, firing and sabotage from both sides led to injuries to several police personnel as well as public persons and created an atmosphere of fear among public...,” the police have mentioned in the charge sheet.

Eyewitnesses had said that Pathan emerged from the crowd of the groups protesting against the CAA. The police allege that he fired at constable Dahiya.

Reacting to the allegations made in the charge sheet, Pathan’s lawyer, Asghar Khan, said that his client is being falsely charged. He said that in the first case, the complainant, (head constable Deepak Dahiya)’s statement in the first information report (FIR) about opening fire is contrary to an interview he gave to a TV channel after the incident.

“My client is being falsely charged in the case. The complainant told a TV channel that my client did not fire. However, in the FIR he has said that he had to duck to save himself from the bullet. The charge of attempt to murder (307 of IPC) is also false as Pathan opened fire in self-defence and not to injure or kill anyone,” Khan said.

The other two cases in which charge sheets were filed on Tuesday were for the deaths of two persons during the communal violence in Kardampuri neighbourhood on February 24 and 25. Eight people - four in each case - were arrested and charged with murder, rioting, criminal conspiracy and other offences.

A total of 88 charge sheets have filed by Delhi Police in different cases related to the North-East Delhi riots so far, including three against suspended AAP MLA Tahir Husain (one of which accuses him of planning the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma), one against six persons for the death of 85-year-old Akbari Begum, against Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, one against Khalid Saifi of United Against Hate, one against 17 persons for the death of head constable Rattan Lal, and one against 12 persons for the death of Dilbar Negi.