Snatcher shoots at man in Delhi’s Connaught Place

A robber allegedly shot at a man for resisting a snatching bid in Connaught Place in central Delhi on Wednesday.

The incident happened in A-Block before noon. Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital and is out of danger.

Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), confirmed the victim was fired at when he resisted the attempt to snatch his bag, but said the injury was not life-threatening.

The report will be updated after more details come in.

Delhi Police records show that cases of snatching have increased by 413% in the last five years. Earlier this month, snatchers in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar tore the ear lobes of two women to pull out their earrings in separate cases.

On December 29, 2016, a 39-year-old woman from Darjeeling was injured and admitted to the ICU of a hospital for more than 15 days after she fell from an auto-rickshaw while trying to fend off snatchers at Lajpat Nagar.