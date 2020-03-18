Suspected Covid patient jumps to death from hospital building soon after admission

delhi

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:37 IST

A 35-year-old man suspected to be infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus died after he allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of the Safdarjung Hospital where he was quarantined immediately upon his arrival from Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, said police.

An official from the hospital said, “His samples were collected to test for the virus, but the results are not yet back,” said the official.

In an official statement, the Union health ministry said, “A passenger aged 23 year, living in Sydney for the past one year, arrived in Delhi on March 18 via flight no AI301 seat no 24A. On reaching airport, in his self reporting form, he mentioned headache as chief complaint. In APHO at 6.20pm, he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.”

“The patient reached Safdarjung at around 9pm. He was taken to 7th floor for admission and evaluation. When doctors reached the room, he wasn’t found in room. At the same time, another doctor coming out of building at ground floor observed a body lying on the floor at around 9.15pm. She immediately reported it, however, he was found dead,” the ministry said.

Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), said that the man was from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab and had been living in Sydney for the past one year.

“He arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by an Air India flight and had complained of a headache. A nodal officer informed us that he was admitted to Safdarajung Hospital around 9pm on Wednesday,” said Arya.

His family received him at the airport and accompanied him to the hospital. Police said they were informed of the death and that his autopsy is expected on Thursday.

The man was admitted to the superspecialty block of the hospital and isolated. The officer said that he jumped to his death from that floor within minutes of his admission wearing a safety suit and goggles.

No first information report is expected to be filed in this case, said an investigator. The police are yet to interact with his family to ascertain his profession, his family background and the circumstances of his return to India.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Australia recorded over 500 confirmed cases and six deaths due to Covid-19 till Wednesday.