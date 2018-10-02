Taimur Nagar murder: PCR van 50m from spot drove away, alleges victim’s family

Family members of slain Rupesh Besoya on Monday alleged that a PCR van parked near the police post, which is barely 50 metres away from the crime scene, refused to take the victim to a hospital. The allegation prompted authorities to order a vigilance inquiry into any lapses/omissions by the local police.

Rupesh ’s elder brother Umesh said that two of our neighbours who were present at the time of the incident ran after the assailants. “The two attackers got into a car that was parked across the road and sped away. Neighbours and family members who were with Rupesh at the time of the incident rushed to the police post where a PCR van was parked. Surprisingly, the policemen inside the PCR van advised them to dial 100 and drove away. If they had turned towards the spot, Rupesh could have got the treatment earlier. Probably, we could have saved him,” said Umesh.

He said this is a sheer callousness on the police’s part. “We then called 100 and another PCR van arrived. How could the two policemen in the PCR van turn their back towards a dying man? Those cops should be suspended and strict action must be taken against them,” the elder brother said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that these allegations are being looked into. “If we find negligence on the part of policemen, adequate action will be taken against them,” the DCP said. A vigilance inquiry into lapses/omissions by the local police in the Taimur Nagar incident has been ordered by the joint commissioner of police under supervision of the additional DCP, said Biswal.

Rupesh’s wife was not in a condition to comment on the incident.

Local residents, who demonstrated against the police, alleged that snatching, thefts and robberies are now common in the area. Chintan, one of Rupesh’s neighbour who had joined the protest, said that after 9 pm, it becomes difficult for women to step out of their houses. “The area is unsafe. Our residents’ association has earlier reported to police that armed men often gather near their houses. Most of these are drug peddlers,” he said.

Another resident, a 45-year-old woman who did not wish to be identified, said that about three weeks ago, a man’s phone was snatched in front of her. “Two to three young men overpowered him. I think they had a knife. They robbed him of his mobile phone,” she said.

