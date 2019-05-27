Taxi driver shot dead in Welcome
delhi Updated: May 27, 2019 03:57 IST
A 28-year-old man was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Welcome area of north-east Delhi around 4pm on Sunday, the police said.
According to the police, three men, who came on a scooter, pumped four bullets into the deceased who was later identified as Imran, a taxi driver.
“We are trying to ascertain the cause of the murder. Whether it is a case of gang rivalry or personal enmity can be known only after the investigation is complete,” a senior police officer said.
Imran’s body has been sent to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for post-mortem.
In a similar incident, the police had few days back apprehended a minor in connection with the murder of TikTok celebrity Mohit Mor in Najafgarh.
First Published: May 27, 2019 03:57 IST