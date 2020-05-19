e-paper
Three held for burglary of mobile phone showroom

delhi Updated: May 19, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing 84 mobile phones from a showroom in central Delhi. The trio was arrested by the police, who were tipped off about a deal set up by one of the suspects to sell a cache of the mobile phones, on May 16, the same day the burglary had taken place.

The arrested men were identified as Sumit Kumar, 29, Rajesh Kumar, 37, and Rameshwar Singh, 30. The three men have previous involvements in thefts and snatchings, the police said.

The police said that 63 stolen mobile phones and 40 chargers were recovered from their possession.

The deputy commissioner of police (central), Sanjay Bhatia, said that on Saturday, their team from DBG Road police station received information that one Rajesh Kumar, who works with a gang of robbers and burglars, would be visiting Labour Chowk to sell a cache of the recently stolen mobile phones.

“Acting on this information, a trap was laid at the location. Around 10.20pm, when a man, carrying a handbag, was spotted, our officers swung into action and managed to overpower the suspect. His identity was established and was confirmed to be our suspect. Forty-five mobile phones and 40 chargers were found in the bag. He couldn’t produce any document to prove the ownership of the recovered items,” Bhatia said.

The DCP said that during questioning, Kumar disclosed that he had purchased the stolen mobile phones from a burglar, identified as Sumit, and had planned to sell them for a higher price. We also verified and found that these mobile phones were stolen from Paharganj area, the officer said.

Bhatia said that further probe led them to the other two gang members, Sumit and Rameshwar Singh, who were arrested from near Bapa Nagar. Both of them confessed to having stolen the phones, according to the police.

“During further investigation, raids were conducted by our teams and 18 more stolen mobile phones were recovered. All three were arrested,” Bhatia said.

