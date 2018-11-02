Delhi Police arrest three including husband for the murder of school teacher

Three days after a school teacher was shot dead in outer Delhi’s Bawana, police claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of the woman’s husband Manjeet, 38, and his alleged partner, Angel Gupta, a model by profession.

The third person arrested in the case was Angel’s father Rajeev, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta, said Sunita, 38, was killed because she objected to Manjeet’s relationship with Angel. Police did not comment who fired the shots that led to Sunita’s death.

An officer, who did not wish to be named, said the police are probing if the contract killers were hired to murder the school teacher.

On Monday morning, Sunita , a primary school teacher at a government school in Sonepat, Haryana, was found unconscious with a bullet wound beside her scooter in Bawana.

A passer-by had alerted the control room about the woman.

The police had then said that robbery could not have been the reason for the murder because the woman’s belongings, which included a bag with cash and cellphone, were found intact.

Sunita’s family members had told the police that her husband could be involved in the murder. The family had also told police about Manjeet’s affair with the woman.

The police had then called Manjeet for questioning. Angel, who was in Mumbai, had also joined the probe on Tuesday.

An investigating officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “We had recovered Sunita’s diary, which contained crucial details of her husband’s affair. Sunita’s daughter knew about the diary. She had told us about it.”

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 08:43 IST