Transgender shot and injured for ‘refusing sex’ by 2 men who offered her lift

A 21-year-old transgender was allegedly shot at for refusing to have sex with two men who offered her a ride in their car from Trilokpuri to the Barapullah road on Sunday morning.

After realising that she was a transgender, the two men allegedly shot her when she resisted the sexual assault. The duo then threw her from the moving car, police said. On Monday, one of the two accused was arrested.

Police said around 12.38am on Sunday they received a distress call at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station reporting that a woman has been shot on the Barapullah flyover in south Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said a team that rushed to the spot found that the injured person was taken to AIIMS by a passersby. “When we reached the hospital, we were told that the transgender had sustained a gunshot wound in her abdomen. We registered a case of attempt to murder,” Biswal said.

The DCP said preliminary probe revealed that two men, who are suspected to be the members of the Sunder Bhati gang, had opened fire in Trilokpuri on the same day that they shot the 21-year-old. “CCTV footage was checked and we obtained details of the car, which was a taxi. The suspects had moved towards Moolchand Hospital. Following a tip-off that the car would arrive near K-Block at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg on Monday, a trap was laid,” Biswal said.

Around 9.30pm Monday, a police team spotted the car, the DCP said. When the police signalled the driver to stop, he accelerated and hit a barricade. “Our team managed to overpower the driver. He was identified as 24-year-old Sagar Kumar alias Lampak, a resident of Trilokpuri,” the officer said. Police said they found another countrymade pistol in the car.

During interrogation, Lampak said he and his associate Chandra Kant offered a lift to the transgender.

“He said he drove with Kant and the victim to Barapullah flyover. Lampak said they attempted to have sex with the transgender but she refused. On this, Lampak said he took out a pistol and shot her . “The victim has undergone a surgery and is out of danger. We have launched a hunt for Kant,” the officer said.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 08:49 IST