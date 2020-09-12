Tube wells come to rescue GK-II residents from seepage

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:48 IST

After more than a month of perpetual seepage in their basements, residents of Greater Kailash-II are hoping to finally get a solution to their problem.

To fix the issue, starting Friday three tubewell pumps installed in nearby municipal parks have been put into operation round-the-clock on a daily basis in GK-II till the water level recedes.

Basements of at least 15 houses and several shops in M, S and E blocks have been facing this issue and residents fear that the intense seepage may weaken the foundation of their houses. In many houses the elevators have been damaged because of the constant flow of water. At least a foot deep water remains in the basements at all times even when there’s no rain.

The GK-II Welfare Association had last week approached officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to find a way to pump out the water. A report by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) had suggested suggested deep pumping out of water with the help of pumps.

According to Sanjay Rana, president of GK-II Welfare Association, after their request, the municipal corporation has put the pumps into operation in three nearby parks. “While one pump was started on Thursday, two others began working from Friday morning. The pumps are located in Tikona Park, Sehgal Park and Rock Garden. The water being pumped out is being released into the storm water drains,” said Rana.

Also, he said a CGWB team has again started a survey of the groundwater levels starting Friday. “On our request, the CGWB will study the levels on a daily basis to assess if the water is receding at all,” said Rana.

The draining of water through pumps is being carried out by the SDMC’s horticulture department along with electrical wing.

Last month, the CGWB had studied the area and in its report had stated several factors such as disturbance in the natural groundwater movement and coming up of man-made structures that have obstructed the natural flow of groundwater causing it to flood the low-lying areas in the vicinity. The CGWB had suggested deep pumping out of water with the help of pumps and use it for water tanker supply.

Subhash Bhadana, local councillor, and also deputy mayor, SDMC said that after the RWA’s request, a joint survey was taken up by corporation officials and the DJB engineers last week.

“As suggested by the CGWB, it was decided that the tubewell pumps in the parks will be used 24 hours a day to pump out the water. The pumps are closed just for half an hour a day in order to give rest to the machine. It will take several days before the water level goes down, as the water table has risen,” said Bhadana.

A senior DJB official, who did not wish to be named, said, “So far the issue is being dealt by the municipal corporation, as the pumps have been installed by them. The water quality has to be tested before it could be used for water tankers. Besides, not many tankers are in use at present, as the peak demand is only during summers.”