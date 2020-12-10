Two nabbed for Burari double murders, police say professional rivalry led to crime

delhi

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:54 IST

Police on Thursday arrested a 44-year-old property dealer, and his accomplice, and claimed to have cracked the double murders that took place in north Delhi’s West Kamal Vihar, near Burari, a day before.

The arrested property dealer, investigators said, has 23 cases of murder, dacoity, robbery, extortion, and snatching registered against him.

Although the property dealer was not physically present at the murder spot or was involved in the firing, he has been arrested for allegedly conspiring the double murders, senior police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said the double murder was a result of a fallout between two property dealers, both allegedly involved in land grabbing and other crimes in Burari. The arrested suspects were identified as Anil Kumar alias Swami, who is also registered as habitual offender at the Shalimar Bagh police station. His associate was identified as Arman Ali, 22. Ali was among the group of men who had shot dead the duo in West Kamal Vihar, Alphonse said.

The other killer, Saddam Hasan 26, and his brother, Sai Hasan, who was also present at the crime spot, are still absconding. While one countrymade pistol has been recovered from the arrested suspects, the other firearm used in the double murder is yet to be traced, the police said.

The victims, Anand Bhardwaj alias Brahmin, 20, and 22-year-old Anuj (single name), were associates of property dealer, Mukesh alias Bona, who had recently come out of jail, said DCP Alphonse.

The double murder took place around 5.30pm at West Kamal Vihar and the police were informed about it through a call made by an associate of the dead men.

A police team reached the spot and met the caller who told them that he along with Anand Bhardwaj, Anuj and Rohit were present near Janta Vihar Nala (drain) in Burari when they were targeted.

“Bhardwaj was telling them that Saddam Hasan and his brother Sai Hasan were trying to establish their supremacy in the Burari area. While the four men were discussing about teaching a lesson to the two brothers, Bhardwaj received a call from Saddam and they had a heated argument over the phone. Bhardwaj dared Saddam and his brother to come near Janta Vihar Nala,” said the DCP.

Half-an-hour later, the two brothers along with Arman Ali arrived and a fight broke out between the two groups. Initially, Bhardwaj and Anuj allegedly started assaulting the other group members with sticks, while Rohit and the other man (caller) tried to pacify them. But later, Saddam and Arman whipped out a gun each and fired at Anand and Anuj, said DCP Alphonse.

“The attackers fled and the injured men were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital, where they were declared brought dead. A murder case was registered,” added the DCP.

Senior officials said that three teams probed the case and spoke to the two eyewitnesses (the caller and Rohit), who alleged that the murders were conspired and executed on the behest of Anil Kumar alias Swami. They said Anuj and Bhardwaj had a quarrel with Saddam on Tuesday as well.

“Our teams conducted raids and arrested Swami and Arman Ali,” the DCP added.