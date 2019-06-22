Two snatchers in suits strike early morning, flee with man’s gold chain

Two well-dressed motorcyclists allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 30-year-old man out for a morning walk in southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur on Thursday morning. The man who tried to chase the bikers told the police that the two, who were wearing helmets, slowed the motorcycle teasingly showed off his chain to him, before fleeing the spot. The police said they are trying to trace the snatchers with the help of CCTV footage.

The victim, Amarjeet Dahiya, who works at a real estate firm in Gurugram, said he had stepped out of his house around 5.45am with two friends to go towards the Delhi airport for a jog.

“We had hardly walked around 400 metres from my house when I felt a hard pat on my neck. Before I could understand anything, a motorcycle with two men sitting on it stopped at around 10 metres from us. I saw the pillion rider sliding up the helmet visor. He purposely showed me the gold chain. It was then I realised that I had lost my chain,” Dahiya said.

He said he and his friends then ran after the bikers, but they fled. “I then called the police control room and reported the incident,” he said.

“The motorcycle did not have a number plate. If such incidents happen in residential areas and that too in daylight, it looks like a serious law-and-order problem,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devendre Arya said they have registered a case under relevant sections at the Vasant Kunj South police station and that police teams are trying to trace the two suspects.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 04:37 IST