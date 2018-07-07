US man collapses at Delhi airport, CISF officer saves him by performing CPR

An elderly US citizen, who had collapsed at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday night, was saved by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on him.

The passenger was later declared fit to fly by doctors.

CPR is an emergency procedure that combines chest compressions often with artificial ventilation to manually preserve intact brain function until further medical assistance arrives.

CISF assistant inspector general Hemendra Singh said the passenger, identified as 68-year-old Frank Russell, arrived from Mumbai on a Jet Airways flight.

“A doctor was also called and after administering first-aid, the passenger was referred to Medanta Hospital,” he said.