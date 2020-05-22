Why were two patients, residing in the night shelter outside AIIMS, shifted to far off hospitals: HC to govt

delhi

Updated: May 22, 2020 22:47 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the chief secretary to file a report with regard to the manner in which the night shelter at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is being managed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and undertake all corrective measures without any delay. The court’s direction came after it noted that at least 21 outstation patients tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday evening.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar also directed the principal secretary, health, of the Delhi government, DUSIB, and AIIMS to file an affidavit detailing why two patients, residing in the night shelter outside the hospital, were shifted to hospitals far away and not accommodated in the AIIMS Covid-19 facility when they tested positive.

The court asked the chief secretary to look into the various grievances raised by the petitioners—Karan Seth and Rachna Malik, both social workers —who had filed pleas on the different issues facing the outstation patients residing at a shelter home outside AIIMS.

“We direct that today’s order be placed before the chief secretary, GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) and after examining the report that may be prepared after today’s visit, including the videograph, we direct him to examine the position with regard to the manner in which the night shelter at AIIMS is being managed by DUSIB, and to undertake all corrective measures, as are called for, without any delay. A further status report be filed by DUSIB, GNCTD, AIIMS and Malik,” the court said.

Reacting to the order, chief secretary Vijay Dev said, “I will ensure DUSIB, as also other agencies, discharge their responsibilities to the full satisfaction of the court.”

The media advisor to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We will examine the matter.”

In his plea filed through advocate Arjun Syal, Seth requested the court that directions be given to the authorities to provide free treatment to 100 outstations patients residing at the shelter home outside AIIMS.

On Friday, the court was shown videos based on the inspection conducted by Malik. The bench was informed that there was no potable drinking water facility at the night shelter. She also pointed out that the toilet facility at the night shelter was inadequate and filthy, and not properly maintained throughout the day, due to lack of sufficient water.

“Though the toilets are cleaned twice a day, due to lack of water, they get soiled very fast, and the sewer line is choked,” she submitted, adding that there is no regulation of people entering the night shelter. She said that the mother of one of two persons infected at the night shelter has left the premises.

However, the counsel appearing for the director of the night shelter refuted the contentions and stated that the toilets used at night are separate and are regularly maintained. Whenever the toilets are choked, they are attended to by DUSIB, he submitted.

Following this, the court ordered an inspection of the night shelter on Friday wherein the proceedings would be videographed and statements of those occupying the night shelter would also be recorded – to ascertain the factual position.

The court also noted the submission of the DUSIB made in its status report stating that the two patients who tested positive from the night shelter were shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital while remarking, “…..we are at loss to understand as to why they were not taken to the AIIMS Covid facility, and why they have been shifted to far off hospitals when they were staying in the night shelter outside AIIMS.

The bench called upon a report from the principal secretary, health department, of the Delhi government, DUSIB and AIIMS and posted the matter for further hearing on May 27.