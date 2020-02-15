e-paper
Woman jumps in front of Delhi metro’s Red Line, services delayed: Police

The incident took place at around 9.42 pm at platform no. 2 of the Pratap Nagar station, the police said.

delhi Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:20 IST
Press Trust of India
(Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
         

Services on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Red Line were briefly delayed on Friday due to a suicide attempt by a woman, who jumped in front of a running train at the Pratap Nagar station, police said.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad.

The incident took place at around 9.42 pm at platform no. 2 of the Pratap Nagar station, the police said.

According to the police, the 28-year-old woman jumped in front of a running train and although a portion of the first coach passed over her, she sustained only minor injuries.

The woman is under treatment and out of danger, the police said, adding that no suicide note was found from her.

“Delay in services between Tis Hazari and Inderlok due to a passenger on track at Pratap Nagar,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, the DMRC informed that normal services were restored.

