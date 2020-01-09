Delhi school events: Little Flowers Public Sr Sec School marks annual function

delhi

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:39 IST

Annual Function

Little Flowers Public Sr Sec School, Shivaji Park, Shahdara celebrated its 45th annual function at Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar with enthusiasm.

The function was inaugurated by chief guest JK Yadav, regional officer, CBSE, Delhi and other distinguished guests Manoj Bakshi, Bollywood actor, SK Sharma, DDE, zone-5, Sunita Singh, SPE, zone-5 and Sanjay Bhartiya, principal, Nav Bharti Public School. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp. Director of Little Flowers Group of Schools, CM Patel, chairman PK Jayna and president Dr Deepak Batra felicitated the chief guest and other distinguished guests. A floral tribute was offered to the great educationist and philanthropist late DR Patel whose dedication had transformed a dream into reality, a little flower into a blooming garden. The celebration began by invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Little Florians presented enthralling aerobics performances. The theme of the programme was Gulistan: Naye Sapnon Ka. Students presented a satirical play Bagiya Bancharam Ki. Another presentation made by the primary wing was Joyful Learning. Rajasthani folk dance and Bhangra performances captivated the audience. More than 1,200 students from different classes participated in the celebration.

Principal Neeta Dua presented the annual report of the school. The guests honoured the toppers of Class 12 and 10 CBSE examinations with mementoes and certificates. They appreciated the achievements of the school in the field of academics and cultural activities. They also applauded the students for their performances. Director Patel praised Little Florians for showing reverence to farmers, our food suppliers, and their motherland. Rohit Dua, managing director of Little Flowers Group of Schools, proposed the vote of thanks.

Annual Cultural Extravaganza and Prize Distribution Ceremony

Mayur Public School, IP Extension, celebrated its Annual Cultural Extravaganza. The event titled Little Wonders began with the lamp lighting by chief guests Manbar Singh, chairperson Mayur Educational Society and Shakuntla Rawat, principal MPS Sr Sec School.

The audience then witnessed Ganesh Vandana by students. Students highlighted the evolution of modern day dance. They then presented an aerobics programme. Children then presented a musical Tik- Tik Plastic emphasising on the 3Rs of saving the environment ie Recycle, Reuse and Reduce and giving the message “if you and me reduce our waste, the world will be a better place.” They then took part in a fashion show on the problems faced by people living in Delhi. The performances impressed the audience.

Principal Shakuntla Rawat advised children to maintain sportsmanship in this rat race. She thanked the parents for their support and encouragement. Prizes were given to meritorious students as well as to the students with 100 % attendance.

Dr SL Batra Memorial Interschool Tournament

Bharti Public School, Swasthya Vihar, organised the Dr SL Batra Memorial Interschool Tournament in which 372 students from 22 different schools of Delhi NCR participated with enthusiasm.

Students showed great skill in under-14 boys and girls football and basketball events. The programme started by welcoming the chief guest, officials and participants and emphasising on the importance of sports in a child’s life. The girls of Classes 6 to 8 presented a gymnastics performance impressing the audience. Sports captain Akriti Maurya administered the oath. Principal Savita Arora wished good luck to all the participating teams and said the event would boost fitness and strengthen the bond of fellowship. School director Rajesh Batra declared the tournament open by kicking a football. On the closing day, chief guest Dr Sanjay Bhardwaj, Dronacharya awardee cricket coach, said children need to come out of their comfort zone to achieve excellence. A performance of Shiv-Stuti by 95 students of Class 6 set the tone for the rest of day. The chief guest and the guest of honour Anil Chaudhary, ICC Umpire felicitated the runners-up and winners. BPS won the trophy in the boys under-14 basketball and Mamta Modern Sr Sec School bagged the winner’s trophy in the girls U-14 basketball and boys U-14 football. The guest of honour, Dr Usha Ram, vice president-curriculum, HTC Sports, school chairman HCB Bharti conferred the awards.

Cultural Exchange Day

Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, organised a Cultural Exchange Day on its premises.

Delegations of students from the Czech Republic, Germany and Russia visited the school. The day started with a welcome by the school band and a special assembly. The students from abroad presented a magic show, dance performances and theatricals. Ryanites regaled their friends from abroad with dance performances. An impromptu quiz session helped them to know more about these countries. The MUN team also had an interactive session with them with a presentation on the city of Delhi, its culture and heritage. There were various workshops arranged in the school on henna art, tie and dye, dance and Indian musical instruments. The students enjoyed the interaction. Ryanites also expressed their gratitude to their mentors Dr AF Pinto and Dr Grace Pinto for organising the Ryan International Children’s Festival in Delhi.

A Visit to Parliament

Students and staff of New Era School, Pandav Nagar, went on an educational tour to parliament in New Delhi.

The group included 55 students from Class 9 to 12, eight teachers, director Dr Mamta Malik, Neev Head Arushi Malik and principal Dr Kiran Dilwal. Students saw taking part in proceedings parliamentarians and ministers such as Nirmala Sitharaman, Manoj Tiwari, Nusrat Jahan, Ravi Kishan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Giriraj, Jay Prakash, Harsh Vardhan, Kirron Kher, Gautam Gambhir, Chirag Paswan and Bhagawan Mansingh.

School chairman Rajeev Malik said the objective of this visit was to spread awareness about the political system. The director said the school tries to give varied exposure to students. The principal said students also learnt about their fundamental rights during the educational trip.

An Educational Trip to International Centre for Genetics Engineering and Biotechnology

About 75 biology students and teachers Yogyata Mathur and Vidya Dhari of Greenway Modern Public School, Dilshad Garden visited the International Centre for Genetics Engineering and Biotechnology.

The group learnt about different aspects of biotechnology such as PCR, centrifuge, autoclave application and biotechnology for GMO crops and transgenic animals. It was exciting for students to understand DNA isolation and mutation. It helped them to get basic knowledge of the field. They were fascinated by the research possibilities. The purpose of the visit was to promote understanding of biotechnology and its applications and to foster a spirit of scientific enquiry and creativity. Students thanked the principal for organising the educational trip.

Author Interaction Session

ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar, conducted an Author Interaction Session in the conference hall.

The ASN Literary Club in association with Scholastic India Pvt Ltd organised the interactive session with Khyrunnisa A, a prize-winning author of children’s fiction. She has written two books of short stories, The Lizard of Oz and Other Stories in 2019 and Lost in Ooty and Other Stories in 2010. She read out excerpts from her The Lizard of Oz and Other Stories and told students about animal characters. The readers asked questions about her journey as an author and what it takes to be an author. She said writing is a passion where one can put their imagination on paper and share with others. Principal Swarnima Luthra presented a memento to Khyrunnisa as a token of appreciation. She motivated the budding writers to read extensively and keep penning their thoughts

Blood Donation Camp

Education is incomplete unless we realise the importance of serving society. DAV Public School, East of Loni Road, organised a Blood Donation Camp under the supervision of Dr Vijay Mehta in coordination with Lions Blood Bank-East Delhi on its premises. The response was overwhelming.

A large number of students, staff and parents donated blood. Principal Sameeksha Sharma and the coordinators also donated blood to motivate others. The school took this initiative to nurture the feeling of service to humanity.

Cyber Safety

The Indian Cyber Safety Cell conducted a workshop on Cyber Safety for students of Govt Girls Sr Sec School No. 2, B-Block, Yamuna Vihar under the Samagra Shiksha initiative.

It was organised for students of class 9 to 12. Pradyuman from Indian Cyber Safety Cell gave tips on cyber safety. The workshop was led by head of school Dr Kanchan Jain. Thirty other teachers were present. The resource persons informed students that cyber crimes are offences committed against an individual or any institute with the help of using computers, Internet or mobile technology. Various platforms are used for cyber crimes such as pirated software, e-mails and social networking sites. Job frauds, banking frauds, identity thefts, cyber bullying are some of the common ways used by cyber criminals. Students were not only made aware of cyber crimes but they were also informed about the steps that should be taken if one becomes a victim of cyber crime. Legal action can be taken against cyber criminals by collecting and saving posts and messages. Pradyuman said inappropriate use of the Internet has become a reason for cyber crime. Principal Dr Jain said the new generation is getting more and more exposure to cyber world at a young age. They use social networking sites and play online games. She gave safeguards that could help students to deal with cyber bullying.