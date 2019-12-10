Delhi school events: Training Sessions for Budding Footballers

delhi

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 15:43 IST

As part of the Marksharks Passion Expedition Programme conducted in schools of Delhi NCR in association with HT PACE, football training sessions were conducted for the students by LaLiga Football Schools, which has brought its grassroots programme to India aiming to train budding footballers. Their methodology has been moulded in the best league in the world and created by studying top clubs, players and coaches. These training sessions were conducted at their centres - Laxman Public School, Hauz Khas, Beat Park, Vasant Kunj, Pathways School, Sector 100, Noida – over a period of three days. The experienced coaches from the academy, with the help of uniquely designed training modules, helped the students understand the value of the sport along with teaching them the minutest details about footwork, body control, teamwork, fitness and commitment. LaLiga Football Schools are set up and operated in partnership with India On Track (IOT), a sports organisation that focuses on positively impacting the sports ecosystem in India. After the vigorous training sessions, students felt motivated as they got details about the scope of the sport like nowhere else.

Self Defence Training Programme

Mayur Public School, IP Extension, hosted a self-defence training programme for adolescent girls of Mayur Public and other neighbouring schools.

The training was conducted for 10 days to empower girl students to muster courage in unavoidable circumstances and to protect themselves if the need arises. The Women Safety Cell, SPUWAC, Delhi Police imparted training to 1,000 girl students. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp by Nuzhat Hassan, special commissioner, Women Safety, Delhi Police along with Geeta Rani Verma, DCP in Women Safety Cell and Jasmeet Singh, DCP, District East. Chairman MS Rawat welcomed the guests and praised the training given to thousands of girls by the SPUWAC. The chairman also highlighted the importance of the Fit India movement initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The demonstrations included temple short punch, upper short punch, lower side shot punch and attacks such as chin elbow attack, central elbow attack, middle block attack, and two finger attack.

Hassan said the programme would increase the combating skills of students and ensure all-round development. The chief guest, Geeta Rani Verma and Jasmeet Singh awarded certificates.

ARPAN – 2019

Shaheed Rajpal DAV Public School, Dayanand Vihar, organised Arpan 2019, a bouquet of interschool competitions to celebrate budding talent.

More than 200 students from 21 reputed schools of Delhi-NCR participated in the competitions. Kapil Malhotra, publisher and business owner, Vision Books Pvt Ltd, was the chief guest. Wrap-a-Rap, an interesting and entertaining competition, was held under the banner Shaheed Rajpal Memorial Competition. Students presented rap songs which enthralled the audience. The winners were adjudged by Pamila Dhar, human rights activist, member NNDC India and creative media consultant and Garima Jain, assistant professor, SGTB Khalsa College. Students from DAV Public School, Jasola Vihar bagged the first prize. Katha Manchan was organised as a part of Sudesh Sekhri Memorial Competition. Characters penned by Prem Chand in his stories were brought to life on the stage through enactment. Students from DAV Pratap Vihar grabbed the first prize. The event was adjudged by Suman Anand and Punam Kumari. Tarun Hans Memorial Competition was another set of competitions wherein the students exhibited their finesse in art and painted alluring landscapes. The veteran artists, Asurvedh and Suresh Kumar were the judges of the competition. Participants from SRDAV Dayanand Vihar and DAV Sec-14, Faridabad received the first prize in city-scape painting and folk art respectively. In poster making competition students from DAV Sec 14, Gurugram lifted the winner’s trophy in both junior and senior categories. In his address, Kapil Malhotra expressed his delight over the performance by the students. Principal Renu Laroiya was appreciative of the efforts made by students. She said that co-curricular activities are pivotal to overall personality development.

Model United Nations Conference

Hillwoods Academy, Preet Vihar, organised the sixth edition of Hillwoods Academy Model United Nations Conference (HAMUNC) over two days.

The idea behind HAMUNC is to provide students a platform to discuss burning global issues. The conference started with a musical rendition on peace and harmony. The opening ceremony was graced by ambassador Anil Wadhwa and senior journalist Mahendra Ved, who enlightened the audience about their experiences. Six committees were simulated: United Nations General Assembly, United Nations Human Rights Council, United Nations Security Council, UNESCO, All India Political Parties Meet and International Press. Students discussed the Rohingya crisis, Yemen crisis, Indian educational policy, threats to journalism, and threats posed by militant nationalism. The committees also passed resolutions. The closing ceremony was graced by the former health and revenue secretary, govt of India, Javid Chowdhury, IAS. The outstanding delegates were given awards.

Annual Tele Matches

National Victor Public School, IP Extension, organised its Annual Tele Matches.

About 500 youngsters from pre-school and pre-primary took part in the event. The theme was Green Footprints. Students displayed their skills in aerobics, drills and yoga. After the school flag was unfurled, principal Veena Mishra highlighting the achievements of students and the school in academics and sports. Director Nidhi Panchal, manager Sanjay and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. The event ended with the national anthem.

Kids Carnival

Little Flowers Public Sr Sec School, Shivaji Park, Shahdara, celebrated a Kids Carnival. The students dressed in colourful attire presented a visual feast. CM Patel, founder and director of LFP Group of Schools, presided over the function. LFPS fraternity sought the blessings of founder and director, late DR Patel. The director and the principal Neeta Dua appreciated the students’ performances. The school management thanked all who contributed to the success of the programme.

Annual Sports Day Celebration

Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School, Vivek Vihar, celebrated Annual Sports Day.

The event was declared open by chief guest Roma Das, principal Mount Carmel School. Guest of honour Gurcharan Singh, Dronacharya awardee and members of management committee were present for the torch lighting. It was followed by a musical performance by blind school students. The performance by the school band and Ghoomar dance stole the show. The dignitaries and the editorial team released the school newsletter. The chief guest appreciated the participants and highlighted the importance of sports and games in life. Director Anurup Sharma urged students to take part in outdoor sports and not be couch potatoes. Headmistress Saumya Anurup Sharma said sports develop discipline, team spirit, sportsmanship and comradeship. Principal Dr Urmila Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.

Seminar on ’Thalassemia’

Greenfields Public School, Dilshad Garden, organised a seminar Thalassemia to create awareness among the students about thalassemia major, a genetic disorder.

Activity in charge P Sobti welcomed the speaker Dr Bhawna Aggarwal with a planter. About 50 students from Classes 10 to 12 attended the seminar. Dr Aggarwal spoke about thalassemia being an inherited disease which causes iron deficiency which results in depletion of haemoglobin molecules in the blood. This disease is more common in Africa, Asia and West Asian countries. Dr Bhawna discussed two types of Thalassemia: Alfa and Beta. In severe cases of Thalassemia, the patients need blood transfusions quite frequently and iron chelation therapy for survival. In an interactive session with the students, Dr Bhawna answered queries put up by students. She also focussed on the fact that mild cases thalassemia can be cured by simple iron pills.

“BEAUTY- Feel, Express, Redefine”

Universal Public School, Preet Vihar, organised an inter-school meet titled Redefining Beauty to bring about a change in the perception of the concept of beauty.

Seven events were organised at seven venues on the premises. There were two judges for each event with a total of 14 judges. More than 20 schools with 180 students participated in the meet. The chief guest was Dr Lakshmi Devi, founder principal Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women and President of WOW, India and KP Gupta, secretary Universal Education Society graced the occasion. RG Gupta, president UES and director principal Maya Gupta welcomed the chief guest and all judges with planters and shawls. A plethora of events was held on the appreciation of beauty. It also gave a platform where students can interact and showcase their potential. Dressed as poets, the students recited poetry. Indraprastha World School won the first position in this competition. The event Mirror Mirror on the Wall was about introspection where the students highlighted the positive trait and interpreted beauty in the video shown to them. In the declamation contest, participants tried to highlight that “Beauty is in the eye of beholder.” A PowerPoint presentation was made on “What is beauty.” In “Beauty is not what you see but what you make others see” the students showcased their talent in posters, collages, and slogans. Students highlighted the theme of Capturing Beauty through photography and Photoshop. The event Beauty has a lot to do with Character showcased snippets from literary work. The student who triumphed was given trophies and certificates each. The principal and students of Lovely Public School and Greenway Modern School were also honoured with certificates. The chief guest praised the students and the teachers for their efforts and Universal Public School for organising the event.