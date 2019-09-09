e-paper
Focus on the Role of national heroes at Gyan Bharti school Delhi

India has given birth to numerous brave sons like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Abdul Hamid. A play portrayed how the sacrifice of martyrs will not be in vain if we understand its value.

delhi Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Odissi classical dances were performed.
Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Odissi classical dances were performed.
         

The first annual house function in a series of four of Gyan Bharti School, Saket, was jointly conducted by Lakshmibai and Prahlad houses with splendour.

The guest of honour was Dr Shailendra Vyas, a multifaceted personality with vast experience . The theme of the function was Seva, Sainik aur Sapoot and highlighted the dangers of war.

India has given birth to numerous brave sons like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Abdul Hamid. A play portrayed how the sacrifice of martyrs will not be in vain if we understand its value.

The function concluded with Dr Vyas congratulating the participants for putting up a spectacular show and re-iterated the fact that our valiant soldiers are not doing what they do as a job but as “seva” or a service. Principal Nishi Manglik gave an insight into the inspiring life of Abdul Hamid, stressing how it offers much to look up to and emulate for today’s youngsters.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 11:30 IST

