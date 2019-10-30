Gyanshree students go on a cultural trip

delhi

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:52 IST

Shreeyans from Gyanshree School, Noida, went on a cultural trip to Amritsar and Dharamshala. They visited places of importance such as the Golden Temple, Attari-Wagah border and the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar and the Norbulingka Institute and the Dalai Lama Temple in Dharamshala. At the Golden Temple, students were briefed about the essence of langar, the tradition of cooking and serving food which brings people of all walks together. Students took part in cooking and doing seva at the langar. This was followed by a visit to Jallianwala Bagh where they realised the importance of the place. The display of patriotism at the Attari-Wagah border by our security forces filled the students with courage. It also set the tone for the visit to Dharamshala. The visit to Norbulingka Institute in Dharamshala was a great learning experience. They learnt Tibetan art forms and culture, the most famous being the Thangka paintings. No visit to Dharamshala is complete without a visit to the Dalai Lama temple which they visited at the end.

Founder’s Day Celebration

Ryan International School, Noida, celebrated the 75th birthday of group chairman Dr AF Pinto with merriment and cheerfulness. Students said a prayer to the seek the Lord’s blessings for the chairman. They also shared special wishes. The youngest mentees performed musical and lyrical presentations to wish a great time to their mentor. School president Sushant Jaswal and Prime Minister Puranjay Singh greeted the chairman and expressed their love and regard. A series of activities were planned for the students to express their love for the chairman. Some students went to orphanages and village Hoshiarpur to distribute goodies to underprivileged children.

CBSE Teaching Aids Competition’

Pragyan School, Greater Noida, hosted a regional level competition for teaching aids and materials. A total of 56 teachers from different CBSE-affiliated schools in Noida and Greater Noida took part in the event.

Teaching aids are an integral part of any classroom. They not only help reinforce concepts but also relieve monotony by enabling teachers to present information in an interesting and innovative manner. Good teaching aids play a vital role in providing enriching learning experiences to students. Teachers across the globe reflect upon their own instructional strategies and make improvised teaching aids to enhance learning by engaging the students in a meaningful manner. The CBSE has always recognised talent and provided platforms to develop it further.

The event began with the lighting of the lamp. Students from the junior department of the host school welcomed everyone with a song. The participants showcased original teaching aids for primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary classes in languages, mathematics, science, social science and commerce. The ideas presented by educators included audio-visual aids, charts, games, puppets and cartoons, technology-based aids, models and cards. The competition was judged by a panel of five eminent judges including Dr Satyendra Gupta, dean, School of Education, Galgotias University; Dr Rekha Mahajan, professor and principal, Jagannath Institute of Education; Shikha Singh, principal, Ram-Eesh International School; Seema Yogendra, PGT Biology, Somerville School; and Purushotam Kumar, TGT Mathematics, Ram-Eesh International School. They analysed every aspect of the teaching aids in terms of their feasibility in the classroom and achievement of the desired outcomes. Venue director Ruchika Sharma expressed gratitude to the CBSE for providing this platform. She also thanked the jury and participating educators.

CBSE North Zone 1 Taekwondo Championship

The students of Ryan International Greater Noida, were the overall champion in the CBSE North Zone 1 Taekwondo Championship. It was held at PNS Arihant School, Nazibabad, Bijnor. Ryan students won three gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

About 2,300 students from the northern region including Noida, Greater Noida, Jhevar, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Modinagar and Uttarakhand participated in the championship. Ryan students were appreciated by everyone present. Seven medalists of the school will take part in the event at St Xavier’s School Balrampur between November 19 and 24. They are (gold medal) Nirjara Singh 60 kg, Mayank Parashar 72 kg, Ansh Kamboj 90 kg; (silver medal) Apoorv Tyagi 68 kg, Parth Bhardwaj 78 kg, Sakshi Tyagi 57 kg, Harsh Tikku 80 kg. The principal congratulated the students on their performances.

Vote for a better India rally

The students of DAV Public School NTPC, Faridabad, organised a rally to create voting awareness among the public. School principal Alka Arora flagged off the rally. The students carried placards with messages on the importance of exercising the right to franchise. The students urged passersby to vote in the upcoming elections. They asked people to contribute towards nation building by voting. This rally passed through the streets of Mujedi and adjoining areas. The students were accompanied by their teachers Ritu Rana, Mahender Kaushik, Yasha Gupta and Narinderjeet.

Visit to Nehru Planetarium

“Exploring the universe is more exciting than any other form of entertainment.” This was experienced by students of Aster Public School, Greater Noida at the Nehru Planetarium, New Delhi.

The students of Class 6, 7 and 8 attended a workshop on exoplanets conducted by the Astronomical Society of India in collaboration with Harper Collins Publishers. The workshop was conducted in the sky-dome theatre of the planetarium under the stars. It included discussions about the exciting field of extra solar planet research and some interesting extrasolar planets discovered so far. To make students understand exoplanets, the International Astronomical Union is conducting a worldwide contest for naming exoplanets in which students get to submit choices for naming one star and its planet. The star HD86081 with its lone planet HD 86081 discovered so far is the star allotted for Indian students to name. The students also watched a special show after the workshop. It featured information about planets, constellations, and Chandrayaan-2. It was an enlightening trip that set many young minds aspiring to take up astronomy as a subject and learn more about outer space.

Science Exhibition

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Molarband, presented a science exhibition. Primary class students showcased static and working models which can be used for learning science concepts.

The objective was not only to inculcate a scientific attitude and research mindedness but also creating interesting teaching aids. The science teachers of Class 4 and 5 chose topics from science books and guided students in putting up a wonderful exhibition. Students made still models, working models, charts and posters. They chose topics of basic science such as rainwater harvesting, types of houses, trolley, life cycle of butterfly and water cycle. The vice principal also visited the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of students. She also asked students questions about scientific concepts. All the students were encouraged to develop scientific attitude, research mindedness, analytical and critical thinking.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 18:50 IST