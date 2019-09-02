SD Public School presents its exhibition Abhivyakti

delhi

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:52 IST

Annual Exhibition

SD Public School, Patel Nagar, organised an annual exhibition titled Abhivyakti on the theme “One World, One People: Celebrating International Peace and Understanding.”

Students presented models and information boards on the topics terrorism, women’s participation, freedom of press, youth revolution, democracy and refugee rights. Chairman Ashok Gulati inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of students and teachers. School artists also displayed their paintings and sketches. Students conveyed the message of saving flora and fauna and working for the sustainable development goals. They created a forest where visitors could go on a jungle safari. The working models of science and social science were one of the main attractions. Students talked about drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting, global warning, smart city and use of chlorofluorocarbons. Models of social science department depicted the progress made by different countries. Interact Club volunteers managed the show. Several distinguished guests, school principals, teachers and students appreciated the work and congratulated principal Dr Meenakshi Gupta for the show.

Annual Social Science Exhibition

Adarsh World School, Dwarka, presented its Annual Social Science Exhibition. It provided a platform to students to display their talents, knowledge and investigative skills. Students presented more than 30 models and posters on different aspects of social science. The models that attracted the most attention were on environmental problems and global warming, rainwater harvesting, electronic voting machines, alternative sources of energy, soil conservation techniques, solar system model, and unity in Indian diversity.

Environmental Awareness Programme

Guru Nanak Public School, Punjabi Bagh, took out a rally on the theme “Say no to plastic.” It was part of the campaign of the environment ministry to make schools free from single use plastic.

Students carried posters to sensitise the public to adopt eco-friendly lifestyle and discard plastic. Principal Reema Punj flagged off the rally, exhorting students to make efforts to protect the environment and stop using non-biodegradable and non-recyclable plastic bags. The green crusaders sensitised citizens about the hazards of plastic bags and also urged them to grow more trees. School chairman S. Gurinder Pal Singh, manager S. Kuldeep Singh Lyallpuri and finance secretary S. Gurvinder Singh Sabharwal lauded the efforts of the Eco Club and said such efforts will bring about desirable changes.

Get Together At the High Commission Of Sri Lanka

St Mark’s Sr Sec Public School, Meera Bagh, was invited for a get-together at the High Commission of Sri Lanka.

Five students, Simran Vohra, Abhiroop Dutta, Ikshvaku Rastogi, Ishita Arora and Harsh Babbar, and principal Anjali Aggarwal, head, international affairs Geeta Rajan and teacher in charges S Kaur and N Gupta attended the event. The students were asked to share experiences of their visit to Siridhamma College and Richmond College in Galle, Sri Lanka. They went down the memory lane and reminisced their days with the host buddies. The principal presented a souvenir to the high commissioner of Sri Lanka Austin Fernando and thanked him for the wonderful opportunity for the students and staff to visit Sri Lanka. The students said, “The India Sri Lanka Foundation should be appreciated for its work of connecting schools from both the countries. This is the best way to know about our neighbours.”

Sam Poses in Poetry Recitation

Anjali of Class 11A, Sam International School, Sec-12, Dwarka stood second in the English Poetry Recitation Zonal Competition.

Poetry provides a relaxed and pleasant way to practise language skills. Poetry recitation enhances public speaking skills. Children who have recited poetry in public before are more open to speaking in front of an unknown audience. Anjali sang the lines, “Poetry is my soul, poetry is my goal, with poetry I am the best of all.

Principal Karuna Verma congratulated the winner and appreciated her performance.

Magic Show

Since time immemorial, magic has been a source of curiosity and fascination for children. Ramakrishna Senior Secondary School, Vikaspuri, organised a magic show to make the morning magical and entertaining. Magician Jatinder Singh Babbar performed many tricks and created illusions that made the children watch in attention and excitement. The magic wand, the magic words and the style of the magician left everyone astonished. Students were amazed by the chants used by the magician. Involving students in performing and teaching the tricks doubled their fun. They could not stop clapping as he unfolded his magic tricks. On the whole it was a day full of fun and frolic.

Bhasha Shikshak Gaurav Samman

Neelam Gupta, TGT Hindi at Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, won the Bhasha Shikshak Gaurav Samman from the Hindustani Bhasha Academy for her efforts and creativity. Owing to her efforts, the Class 10 results were outstanding.

The academy also felicitated students who had excellent result in Hindi with special talent award. They were Shikha Jha (Class 10), Shreya(Class 10), Kshita Gupta (Class 10), Pranav Sehgal (Class 10) and Devansh Panwar (Class 10). Principal Rajiv Duggal and vice principal Priya Handa applauded the efforts of students and teachers and motivated them to keep it up.

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Students and teachers of Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Aaram Bagh, took part in a rally on Kargil Vijay Diwas. The objective of the rally was to pay tribute to soldiers for their courage and sacrifices in the Kargil war in 1999. Students came in costumes of seven special soldiers of Indian army. The public appreciated the efforts of the students. Everyone felt proud to be an Indian.

Van Mahotsav

ML Khanna DAV Public School, Dwarka, celebrated Van Mahotsav week to spread awareness about the need for planting trees.

Sanjeevani, the environment club, presented a special assembly on “Nurture nature for a better future.” A dance drama on the “Importance of natural resources” was the highlight of the day. The activities held included poster making and tying messages on trees. The kindergarten wing took out a rally within the premises with placards and shouted slogans such as grow more trees, save our earth. A tree created using waste material was placed in the foyer where the students wrote messages. The entire school participated in a plantation drive. Free saplings were also distributed to community members. The event helped in bringing the students closer to nature. Principal Monika Mehan lauded the efforts of the Eco Club and the green warriors.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 10:51 IST