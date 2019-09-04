Universal Public school Delhi starts drive against plastics

delhi

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:20 IST

No Plastic, Go Green and Water Conservation

“It’s not enough to prepare our children for the future; we must prepare the future for our children.”

The overuse of plastics has become a major environmental issue. Students of Universal Public School, Preet Vihar, under the British Council ISA Project “Voice of Planet” not only studied the effect of plastic in disturbing the ecological balance but also learnt to fight the problem by generating public awareness. It is essential today to bring nature into the concrete jungle that we live in. Students under the British Council ISA Project “Go Green” learnt to create and use green architecture such as vertical gardens, green roofs as an efficient, cost-effective way to gain the wellness benefits of green space, which are required not only for our physical health but also improve our psychological wellbeing. On the occasion of Independence Day, the students put up an exhibition on the need to go green and say no to plastics. The exhibition and the work of the students was appreciated by Anju Kamalkant, mayor of EDMC Delhi; Sandeep Kapoor, chairman of Standing Committee , EDMC Delhi; Aparna Goyal, Nigam Parshad, East Delhi; and Rachna Jain, president of Indraprastha Horticulture Society. The school has taken a pledge to be single use plastic free and minimise the use of plastics on its premises. The students and teachers took the initiative to spread awareness to combat the use of plastics on the school premises, in their house, amongst friends and neighbours and also other schools. The students have taken up two more initiatives to create more and more green spaces and take a step towards water conservation.

Investiture Ceremony

Mayur Public School, IP Extension, organised its investiture ceremony on its premises. The ceremony began with an invocation to Lord Ganesh.

The event was presided over by chairman MS Rawat, the principal and the academic director. They conferred badges and sashes on the students. The school council members took oaths to work earnestly and uphold the honour of the school. Rajneesh (Class 12A) and Manya (Class 12B) were appointed as head boy and head girl. Dipanshu (Class 11A) and Shriya (Class 11A) were appointed as vice head boy and vice head girl. Shubham (Class 12C), Himanshi (Class 12B) were appointed as boys sports captain and girls sports captain. In their speeches they thanked the school authorities for the trust reposed in them. Members of prefectorial board and the members of discipline committee too were conferred badges and sashes. The school chairman congratulated the council and reminded them that with position comes responsibility and dignity and urged them to be transparent and accountable for their actions. The students who excelled in co-curricular activities were also given awards. The event concluded with the vote of thanks.

Young Custodians of Planet Earth Conveyed Message

Maharaja Agarsain Public School, Sector 13, Vasundhara, organised an inter-school debate competition on the topic: “Are we responsible for leaving for our successors a scorched planet of advancing deserts, impoverished landscapes and ailing environment?”

The event began with the lamp-lighting ceremony in the presence of judges Dr Pragya Mishra, principal, RKI, Meerut Road, Ghaziabad; Manorama Sirohi, principal, Holy Angels, Kavi Nagar, Gzb; Dr Kalpana Maheshwari, principal of the host school. The guests were welcomed with saplings. Dr Maheshwari said before the debate that participants need not worry about winning or losing. She said that according to CBSE’s present norms, all schools should impart experiential and joyful learning which children can make use of in their life. More than 20 schools participated in the competition. Rida Yumn of JKG International, Indirapuram bagged the first prize, Dhruv Banerjee of DPS Vasundhara secured second prize and Shreya Mohan of Chhabil Das Public School bagged the third prize. The winners were awarded with trophies and certificates. The host school took part in the event but not as a competitor. The programme ended with a vote of thanks.

The Entrepreneurship Club

The Entrepreneurship Club of Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, was inaugurated by principal Sheetal Labru.

The club has been set up as part of the vision of founder chairman Dr A. F Pinto. It aims to develop entrepreneurial skills in students. Under the entrepreneurship club or the Hustler’s Club, senior students put up a kiosk offering a wide range of items for sale. From eatables to photo frames to birthday cards, wall hangings, items at the kiosk caught the attention of one and all. The initiative strives to train young entrepreneurs, enabling them to analyse the various aspects of selecting the most appropriate product suiting the demand in the market. The principal inspired and motivated the students to become courageous and efficient entrepreneurs, which is the need of the hour for our economy.

Sanskrit Assembly

The middle department of Greenfields Public School, Dilshad Garden, conducted the morning assembly in Sanskrit to develop students’ interest in Sanskrit.

The assembly was held exclusively in Sanskrit. This included commands, greetings, prayer, shloka recitation and moral lesson. The students of Classes 6 and 7 were trained to recite shlokas from the Bhagvad Gita with correct stress and intonation. Students and the Sanskrit teacher made efforts to popularise the most ancient Indian language. All the students displayed enthusiasm in promoting the language .The assembly concluded with the singing of the national anthem.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 11:19 IST