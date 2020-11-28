‘Doing the bus scene sent shivers down my spine’

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 19:59 IST

Actor Sanjay Bishnoi is on cloud nine with his debut series ‘Delhi Crime’ winning the Best Drama Series at the 48th International Emmy Awards. “It’s an overwhelming moment for the entire team. We always knew the series will be powerful and will be nominated at big fests but winning an award this big did come as a super surprise for us all. We all owe this to our director Richie Mehta,” said the young actor.

He played Akash, the victim’s friend in the series, who was the only witness to the horrific incident (2012 Delhi gang rape case).

Talking about his earlier days, Sanjay said, “I come from non-filmi background and was a MBBS aspirant till my theatre inclination took me Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai. And then, I along with my friends we form a theatre group and started doing plays till I was auditioned for ‘Delhi Crime’.”

Sanjay shared how tough it was for them to relive the incident. “When I read the script, it left me aghast and when we were doing the bus and the road scene near the Delhi airport it send shivers down my spine. Imagine what those people must have gone through in reality! If in a national capital, on one the busiest route at eight in the evening, if a girl is not safe then imagine the situation in village and small towns. Hopefully, our series has left an impact and can bring a small change,” he said.

Last year, he also shot for another issue-based OTT film ‘Ashok Vatika’ in Varanasi, UP. Sanjay is currently busy wrapping an untitled film and will start shooting for another from January.