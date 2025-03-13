A pact to secure the Indian Ocean
The strengthening of ties with Mauritius comes amid trying times for India’s relations with several other neighbours
The agreements signed with Mauritius during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to bolster defence and security cooperation will help shore up maritime domain awareness and enable the Indian Ocean country to more effectively police its extensive exclusive economic zone of more than two million square kilometres. India also agreed to provide more defence equipment to Mauritius and the two sides will take steps for increased deployment of maritime assets for joint surveillance. India’s need to more closely monitor regional waters has grown because of China’s increased surveillance and hydrographic activities across the Indian Ocean, and cooperation with island countries and through forums such as the Colombo Security Conclave is vital in this context. The strengthening of ties with Mauritius, including the upgrading of ties into an enhanced strategic partnership, also comes at a time when India’s relations with several other neighbouring countries are passing through trying times. It was significant that the Indian side proposed a project to Mauritius for monitoring extreme weather events that will be implemented under the umbrella of Quad.
Modi used the visit to Port Louis to unveil his vision of “Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions” or Mahasagar for engagement with the Global South, exactly a decade after he outlined the “Security and Growth for All in the Region” or Sagar doctrine in Mauritius. This, along with the Voice of Global South meetings that India has convened, will foster closer cooperation with this group of countries in areas ranging from technology to infrastructure. Such initiatives are important for countering China’s influence and its Belt and Road Initiative, which has become a debt trap for several of India’s neighbours. This policy announcements must now be followed quickly with more concrete projects, especially leveraging India’s expertise in digital public goods, that can benefit the countries of the Global South.