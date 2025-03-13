A pact to secure the Indian Ocean

The agreements signed with Mauritius during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to bolster defence and security cooperation will help shore up maritime domain awareness and enable the Indian Ocean country to more effectively police its extensive exclusive economic zone of more than two million square kilometres. India also agreed to provide more defence equipment to Mauritius and the two sides will take steps for increased deployment of maritime assets for joint surveillance. India’s need to more closely monitor regional waters has grown because of China’s increased surveillance and hydrographic activities across the Indian Ocean, and cooperation with island countries and through forums such as the Colombo Security Conclave is vital in this context. The strengthening of ties with Mauritius, including the upgrading of ties into an enhanced strategic partnership, also comes at a time when India’s relations with several other neighbouring countries are passing through trying times. It was significant that the Indian side proposed a project to Mauritius for monitoring extreme weather events that will be implemented under the umbrella of Quad.

