Dealing with the Dragon

The meeting of the Special Representatives for the India-China border issue produced signs of incremental progress in addressing the fallout of the four-year military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and restoring bilateral relations to an even keel. The Special Representatives, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and China’s foreign minister Wang Yi discussed cross-border cooperation, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and border trade. The focus was on ensuring peace at the disputed border and learning from the events of 2020 when a bloody clash at Galwan Valley took ties to their lowest ebb in six decades. There was also emphasis on a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework” for resolving the boundary question. All of this follows the earlier progress on disengagement of forces and border management, and these moves must continue. Beijing, Dec 19 (ANI): Indian Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with Chinese Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi at the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question, in Beijing on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (India in China - X)

However, the difference in language and emphasis in the official statements of the two sides after the meeting suggests that peacebuilding remains a work in progress. Though the Special Representatives met early on Wednesday, the readouts came late in the night, pointing to a possible lack of agreement on a joint statement. The Indian side made no reference whatsoever to a “six-point consensus” that the Chinese side claimed was reached during the talks. The Chinese side, once again, made a pointed mention of its desire to see the border issue being separated from the overall relationship. The two sides now must address the thorny issues of de-escalation and restoration of the status quo, and decide on the need for new confidence-building measures since Chinese actions in 2020 brought into question the viability of existing border management agreements and conventions.

Besides, as this newspaper reported on Thursday, China is building infrastructure and villages in territory traditionally seen as part of Bhutan, and close to the strategic Siliguri Corridor. If proof was needed about China not scaling down its military presence along the LAC, it has come in the form of an annual report from the US department of defense, which speaks of Beijing maintaining troop numbers and ramping up infrastructure and facilities in the area opposite Ladakh. Most experts believe these activities are part of China’s plan to create a new reality on the ground by steadily nibbling away at disputed territories. New Delhi must keep all these factors in mind and not lower its guard on border developments, including Bhutan’s ties with China while striving to make progress in its relations with Beijing.