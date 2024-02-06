Delhi’s waste needs to be managed better

Nearly a third of Delhi’s garbage goes untreated every day and leaches into the environment, an independent audit has found. This is to say that of the roughly 11,000 tonnes of waste that the Capital churns out every day, at least 3,500 tonnes is allowed to go unprocessed, only to end up further swelling the city’s gargantuan garbage mountains. Tackling this has been Delhi’s biggest civic challenge for years, one that it has responded to feebly, but also one that will only get more acute with time. Indeed, Delhi is not the only megapolis that has struggled to rein in its solid waste problem. Burgeoning populations, increasing urbanisation and soaring consumption mean cities will continue spitting out more waste. Municipal authorities need to take note of these shifts and design effective strategies to keep this waste from roiling the environment.

Garbage dumped near railway tracks at Sarai Rohilla in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)