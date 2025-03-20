Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farm reforms need a new imagination

ByHT Editorial
Mar 20, 2025 07:43 PM IST

Agriculture’s future cannot be redeemed by demands such as guaranteed MSP for all crops or repeatedly asking for farm loan waiver

Protests are an important component of democracy. but sometimes they can lose salience and appear bereft of logic. The mobilisation by some farmers’ organisations in Punjab, which has achieved next to nothing except a quasi-closure of the national highway section that connects Punjab and Haryana for more than a year, fall in this category. The protesting farmers are now being forcibly removed by the Punjab government.

The obduracy around guaranteed minimum support prices by protesting farmers was the exact opposite of what was required after the victory of the 2019-2021 farmers’ protest (Raminder Pal Singh) PREMIUM
The obduracy around guaranteed minimum support prices by protesting farmers was the exact opposite of what was required after the victory of the 2019-2021 farmers’ protest (Raminder Pal Singh)

Indian agriculture faces a serious viability crisis. This is true in even the relatively more prosperous states such as Punjab and Haryana. In fact, the crisis in these regions is more complicated because of sustainability concerns, which have become worse because of counter-productive policy nudge. This calls for urgent discussion and resolution.

Farmers prevailed when the government tried to push pro-market reforms in the farming sector during the pandemic. This victory should have been used to start a more open-minded and broad-based dialogue on the rejuvenation of farming in the country. The subsequent obduracy around guaranteed minimum support prices by protesting farmers was the exact opposite of what was required. It is no wonder that the so-called movement has made more news about the health of hunger strikers than content (an agricultural policy that benefits everyone). Meanwhile non-NDA parties have been happy to use this as a prop against the government rather than engage in a much-needed debate on agriculture.

Agriculture’s future cannot be redeemed by demands such as guaranteed MSP for all crops or repeatedly asking for farm loan waivers. This is in the realm of impractical and the equivalent of popping pain killers without curing the disease. Our farmers deserve better than this. Imagining a new farmers’ agenda requires political honesty and foresight on all sides.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On